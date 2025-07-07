Israeli transcatheter co Restore Medical raises $23m

Israeli clinical stage medical company Restore Medical, which is developing transcatheter therapies for heart failure, has announced the completion of a $23 million Series B financing round. The round was co-led by Pitango HealthTech and a global strategic healthcare partner, with the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, and wth the participation of existing investors including Peregrine Ventures, which has supported the company since its inception, and another strategic partner.

The round will fund the completion of Restore Medical’s ongoing European feasibility study, which has demonstrated promising long-term safety and efficacy data, including meaningful improvements in ventricular reverse remodeling, hemodynamic performance, and patient functional capacity. The investment will also support the launch of a US-based clinical study, following the Breakthrough Device Designation granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2024.

Restore Medical’s transcatheter approach introduces a new minimally invasive therapeutic option for heart failure patients who have limited effective treatments today.

Restore Medical CEO Gilad Marom said, "With encouraging clinical data and FDA Breakthrough Device designation, we are well positioned to advance this technology toward making a meaningful impact for patients worldwide."

Pitango HealthTech partner Jonathan Glazer added, "Heart failure remains one of the greatest unmet needs in medicine, both clinically and economically. As a clinician and executive in healthcare systems, I have seen firsthand how urgent the need is for better solutions. Restore Medical’s innovative approach, compelling early data, and exceptional leadership made it a clear choice for us to co-lead this round."

