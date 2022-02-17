Israeli underground mapping co Exodigo raises $29m

Israeli 3D imaging, sensors and AI subterranean mapping platform Exodigo today announced the completion of a $29 million seed financing round led by Zeev Ventures and 10D Ventures, with participation from SquarePeg Capital, JIBE Ventures, Tidhar Construction, Israel Canada and WXG. Exodigo also announced the commercial availability of its groundbreaking nonintrusive platform for construction, mining and utility companies in the US and Israel.

Exodigo was founded by CEO Jeremy Suard, CTO Ido Gonen, and CPO Yogen Shifman, veterans of the IDF 81 intelligence unit. Exodigo's sensor system effectively provides 3D subsurface imaging that eliminates the need for exploratory excavation and powers smart drilling and sustainable operations by de-risking the discovery process across industries.

Tidhar Construction CEO Gil Geva said, "Traditional underground discovery techniques are grossly outdated and incredibly inaccurate. Exodigo is the future of underground mapping. Led by a team with unequaled experience, Exodigo will solve costly, and at times devastatingly catastrophic, problems that have plagued developers and engineers for decades."

Exodigo can rapidly create a digital geo-located, 3D map of buried assets - from man-made pipes and cables to soil layers, rocks, minerals, and even groundwater across any terrain.

Suard said, "It is time to finally break ground on a safer, more sustainable and infinitely more precise method for subterranean discovery. Our powerful combination of advanced sensor technologies and proprietary AI platform provides users with a safe, fast way to get a complete view of what lies beneath the surface with unprecedented precision. Ending the era of blind digs, Exodigo gives companies an accurate, easy-to-understand map of what lies beneath the surface - empowering their teams to save time, money, and lives. Think of it like combining the scanning power of an MRI, CT scan and ultrasound all into one image of what is beneath the ground."

Exodigo will commence pilot projects in California, Florida and Texas in the weeks ahead. The company plans to use the funding to accelerate its expansion, with a focus on building a California-based team to support the commercial rollout in the US. Yahal Zilka of 10D and Oren Zeev of Zeev Ventures have joined the board.

