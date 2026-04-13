Israeli VC firm Iron Nation launches $60m fund

Israeli venture capital firm Iron Nation today announced the launch of its second fund totaling $60 million, of which $50 million has already been raised. The fund will invest in Israeli startups from seed through to Series B financing rounds by Iron Nation, which was founded in the wake of the October 7 attacks to support Israeli startups facing acute financial disruption.

Iron Nation was founded by entrepreneurs Gil Friedlander, Chen Linchevski, and Jason Wolf, initially as a rapid-response investment vehicle for startups impacted by halted funding rounds and widespread mobilization of reservists. In 2024, the firm was one of the most active investors in Israel, injecting $20.4 million into 24 companies.

The venture capital firm has pivoted from an emergency support initiative to an institutional venture capital fund following its early portfolio performance, which includes illumex, which was acquired by Nvidia last month, less than two years after Iron Nation’s initial investment.

The second fund combines private investors from around the world alongside North American federations, Jewish organizations, and institutional investors.

Iron Nation said, "The resilience of Israeli entrepreneurs has proven stronger than market risk perception. What began as an urgent response to a moment of crisis has evolved into a long-term investment opportunity driven by innovation, execution, and strong global demand."

Iron Nation says its second fund will focus on "scale-up ready" companies with proven products, following product-market fit and strong growth potential. The fund will invest in all sectors, stressing advanced technologies beyond traditional concentrations in cybersecurity and AI, including medtech, defense tech, and deep tech.

A central pillar of the firm’s strategy is a US market access initiative through a partnership with the State of Indiana. The collaboration is designed to provide Israeli startups with a structured entry point into the US market, including access to both dilutive and non-dilutive funding, tax incentives, and a regional ecosystem that includes organizations such as Eli Lilly and IU Health. The partnership includes a $15 million investment commitment from the state.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun said, "Indiana is committed to competing and winning in the industries shaping the future. Our partnership with Iron Nation reflects our focus on combining public leadership, private capital, and global innovation to drive long-term economic growth."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 13, 2026.

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