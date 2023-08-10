Israeli water intelligence co WINT raises $35m

Israeli startup WINT Water Intelligence WINT Water Intelligence, has completed a $35 million Series C financing round co-led by Inven Capital and Insight Partners with participation from Taronga Ventures, and other prop-tech and construction-tech investors.

The new funds will drive WINT's continued growth and innovation in AI- and IoT-based solutions for managing water and mitigating water damage throughout a building’s lifecycle. The company has developed water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial, residential and industrial applications. WINT's solutions manage water throughout the lifecycle of a building, from construction to operations. WINT’s AI-based solutions help companies eliminate water waste and its associated carbon emissions and prevent water damage on construction sites and in commercial and residential buildings.

WINT CEO Alon Geva said, "We’re excited to close this round at a time when water scarcity and climate change are becoming some of humanity’s greatest challenges, while the costs of water leak damage in buildings is reaching unacceptable levels for insurers, owners, developers and contractors."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 10, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.