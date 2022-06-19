Israeli wearable tracker co Playermaker raises $40m

Israeli wearable footwear-mounted performance tracker developer Playermaker has announced the completion of a $40 million financing round led by Ventura Capital Group, with participation from MIG Capital, Pegasus Tech Ventures, and others. This brings to $50 million the total amount raised by the company since it was founded in 2016.

The funding will be used to expand marketing and develop platforms for sports in addition to soccer, commencing with basketball.

Playermaker's wearable performance tracking device turns any footwear into a connected solution that captures professional-grade technical, tactical, biomechanical, and physical data from the source of motion. This provides valuable insights and analysis to enable and empower athletes at any level to maximize their skills, monitor injury risk, and accelerate injury recovery.

Previous performance tracking resources, which inform coaches and athletes about the effect of training, match performance, and managing injuries, have typically only been widely available for male professional athletes. Playermaker's device brings equal opportunities for all athletes regardless their age, skill level, or gender. The company makes elite-level performance tracking and data insights affordable and accessible to all athletes.

Playermaker cofounder and CEO Guy Aharon said, "Our mission is to challenge the disparities in sport, striving to attain fair play and equal opportunity for all by ensuring that everyone can access the knowledge they need to improve their game. We are empowering and inspiring boys and girls across the world of sports to stay active, pursue their dreams, and be the best they can be regardless of their discipline, location, or resources. Ultimately, wherever there is passion and shoes, that's where we want to be."

Playermaker has formed a series of partnerships, including with Liverpool young star Harvey Elliott, who is a brand Ambassador, and with newly promoted English Premier League team Fulham. FC. The company has also extended its project with the English Football Association (FA) and Leeds Beckett University to explore and provide in-depth insights into the demands of women's soccer.

Playermaker has already begun rolling out its Multi-Sport Platform and is working with a number of elite and recreational basketball teams in the US and EU, establishing the foundation for a new, multisport, B2C offering.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 19, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.