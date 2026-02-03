Israeli weather satellite co Tomorrow.io raises $175m

Israeli weather satellite company Tomorrow.io today announced the completion of a $175 million financing round led by Stonecourt Capital and HarbourVest. Investors include Square Peg, Canaan, Activate, Pitango, ClearVision, and Fontinalis.

The funds will be used to speed up deployment of DeepSky, an AI-native weather satellite constellation and support the rapid expansion of the company’s space infrastructure and intelligence platform, allowing unprecedented global atmospheric sensing and decision-making capabilities.

Tomorrow.io has already completed the full deployment of its first satellite constellation, having launched 13 satellites to space, achieving 60-minute global revisit, and has scaled an AI-driven intelligence platform embedded across critical industries. DeepSky will support continued commercial growth, expand data coverage, and unlock high-frequency sensing capabilities.

The company was founded by CEO Shimon Elkabetz, CSO Rei Goffer and COO Itai Zlotnik.

Elkabetz said, "Weather is one of the most powerful forces shaping our world - it affects lives, economies, and national security every single day. Tomorrow.io was built with the belief that if we could fundamentally change how the planet is observed, we could change how decisions are made at every level. DeepSky represents the next chapter of that mission. By combining AI-native space infrastructure with real-time intelligence, we are building the most impactful weather technology platform in the world - one designed not just to forecast the future, but to help governments, industries, and communities act on it."

Over half the top ten Fortune 500 companies use Tomorrow.io’s platform for managing weather modeling for forecasting and decision-making capabilities.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 3, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.