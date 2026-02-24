Israeli web intelligence co Nimble raises $47m

Israeli real-time web search and data platform Nimble today announced the completion of a $47 million Series B financing round. The round was led by Norwest, with participation from Databricks Ventures and all existing investors, including Target Global, Square Peg, Hetz Ventures, Slow Ventures, R-Squared Ventures, J-Ventures, and InvestInData. This brings to $75 million, the total amount raised by the company. No valuatrion was disclosed but market estimates are that the funds were raised at a company valuation of $400-450 million.

The funding will continue to accelerate Nimble’s proven results across the market, enabled by a strategic ecosystem - including Microsoft and Databricks - that brings reliable live web data into production AI systems.

Nimble serves some of the largest language model companies, whose names it refuses to disclose, but most of its clients are companies from a variety of industries that all share the need for secure, verified information from the web. Among them: LG, Deloitte, Uber, L'Oréal, Coca-Cola, TripAdvisor. Banks use it to conduct real-time due diligence, as do retail chains that make dynamic pricing decisions, and analysts who conduct rapid market research, optimize media strategy, analyze online discourse, and many other uses.

Nimble cofounder and CEO Uriel Knorovich tells "Globes," "One of the limitations in using AI agents is the reliability of the information. The organization knows how to introduce its own information into the language model, but it also needs to introduce external information. Web search is a difficult problem that prevents organizations from using AI widely. Our customers say that as individuals they have no problem using Google, but as employees in an organization, when someone wants to know something in order to make business decisions, they need reliable data and work with organizational policies.

"If you want to know who Messi's wife is, it's a classic Google search or ChatGPT, but if you want to know how the company performed last quarter, you don't want to take the information from a Reddit post - you want an agent who will do real work for you, like an intern would, and will give you the information."

Are you competing with search companies like Google and Microsoft? What would prevent them from competing with you?

"First, we are collaborating with Microsoft Azure and Databricks, the latter of which is also an investment partner. Second, anyone building an AI infrastructure or language model needs web search, but we realized that a new search infrastructure is needed for the AI ??era. We enable organizations to run the searches that everyone wants without compromising on the level of accuracy and reliability, even for those working with extremely large models. We basically open a lot of virtual browsers and then perform searches and process the information."

Knorovitz also explains how it works. "After the search and information validation phase, Nimble uses AI to convert raw data from the Internet into organized tables, processes them by cleaning irrelevant items and removing duplicates, so that the information is accessible and reliable for use by businesses in critical decisions. In a few weeks, one of the largest consulting firms, with 180,000 employees, will start working with Nimble - we will be a search engine within its language model infrastructure. For such a client alone, we are talking about millions of searches per hour. There are not many companies in Israel that do real AI, but cyber - we are reinventing search for businesses."

The company works in collaboration with Databricks and Microsoft, which allow organizations to integrate real-time findings from the web directly into their existing data and AI environments. The platform saves organizations the need to rely on external service providers or scraping solutions (collecting public information from the web), which require a lot of maintenance and mean that the answers provided by AI systems cannot be fully verified.

Nimble was founded in 2021 by Knorovich, and CRO Menachem Salinas. The company has about 120 employees, of which 70 are in the development center in Israel and the rest at the headquarters in New York.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 24, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.