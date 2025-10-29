Israeli web security co Reflectiz raises $22m

Israeli web exposure management platform Reflectiz today announced the completion of a $22 million Series B financing round led by Fulcrum Equity Partners, with participation from Capri Ventures, YYM Ventures, AFG Partners, and others.

The investment will allow Reflectiz to enlarge its current product offering to provide comprehensive Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) for websites, as well as support the company’s growing partner and alliances network and marketing expansion. Founded in 2019 by CEO Idan Cohen and CTO Ysrael Gurt, the company will establish a new headquarters in Boston, while maintaining its development center in Ramat Gan.

Moving beyond traditional website security tools, Reflectiz’s fully agentless, AI-enabled platform continuously monitors and protects websites from third party risks. Reflectiz’s customers include Fortune 500 brands and global enterprises across financial services, e-commerce, insurance and healthcare that rely on the platform to reduce compliance risk, streamline security operations, and protect their digital reputations.

Cohen said, "Enterprises invest millions to secure their own code, sharpening their SDLC process with their team, when the real risks are quietly entering through third parties and open sources beyond their control. Standard website security is outdated, and traditional vulnerability management is no longer enough. Our mission is to challenge the status quo; Reflectiz brings the complete picture of web exposure and we believe this is where the industry is inevitably moving."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.