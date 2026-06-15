Israeli workforce identity co NewCore raises $66m

Israeli workforce identity company NewCore has emerged from stealth with $66 million in funds $66 million from Cyberstarts, Index Ventures, and Evolution Equity Partners. Other investors include Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport, Ofer Ben Noon who sold Talon to Palo Alto Networks, EON founder Ofir Ehrlich, and Cyera CEO and cofounder Yotam Segev. These funds include a $16 million seed round and a $50 million Series A round at a company valuation of $300 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The company was founded in 2025 by CEO Zohar Alon, who previously sold Dome9 to Check Point Software, and CTO Amihai Neiderman, and CCO Erez Yarkoni. NewCore has developed a security-first identity platform for the agentic enterprise, which competes with Palo Alto Networks after its merger with CyberArk, and Microsoft.

NewCore has entered the crowded and competitive market of identity and authorization management in organizations - the ability to clearly identify that a particular user of a system is indeed who they are and not a hacker or a person with malicious intentions. The field has become complicated in recent years with the advent of AI agents, a type of software that performs employee tasks, such as providing customer service or writing research, and other organizational tools that require their own permissions.

Alon explains that despite the fierce competition, he founded NewCore as an identity management system for the new era, in which the field has become more vulnerable than ever before. This is because the system itself that manages identities has moved from the corporate network to the cloud and has become vulnerable in itself - a target for countless attacks, which in many cases also damage the target and remove the defenses built into organizations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2026.

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