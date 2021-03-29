Israel's AnD Ventures launches $50m seed fund

AnD Ventures, a new Israeli venture capital fund for seed investments in early stage startups has launched a $50 million fund. The fund, founded by ex iAngels, Google, and OurCrowd partners, has raised its first $30 million and has already investedin its first company.

AnD Ventures was founded by three partners: Lee Moser, previously a partner at iAngels and chief of staff of Israeli ambassador in Washington, Roy Geva Glasberg, previously founder and general manager for Google’s global startup programs "Google for Startup Accelerator", director startup ecosystem at LivePerson and head of startups and integrations at Microsoft, and Kfir Kachlon, previously a senior member of the OurCrowd investment team, who has led investments in advanced and deep tech startups.

AnD Venture plans investing $1-1.5 million, to lead seed rounds in 15-17 Israeli and foreign-based companies.

AnD Ventures’s unique deal-flow pipeline is achieved, alongside the fund’s network, through AnD Studio, which drives and manages global accelerators (e.g. IDCX Accelerator, and EIT’s Calling2Scale Bootcamp).

"These programs enable us to connect early stage entrepreneurs with tech giants such as Amazon, Deloitte and Monday who partnered with us" says Roy Geva Glasberg

AnD Ventures is focused on B2B enterprise software technologies with deep AI and big data approaches.

