Israel's average salary back on the rise

After falling for three months, the average salary in Israel was NIS 12,117 in July 2022, up 3.4% from NIS 11,715 in July 2021, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The average salary had fallen from NIS 12,026 in April 2022 to NIS 11,753 in May 2022.

This rise in salaries was also reflected in the tech sector with the average salary rising slightly to NIS 27,066 in June 2022 from NIS 26,878 in May 2022 but still down from its peak of NIS 30,049 in February 2022. The average salary in the tech sector fell to NIS 29,722 in March and to NIS 27,685 in April and NIS 26,878 in May.

In annual terms the average salary of NIS 27,066 in the tech sector in Israel in June 2022 was 8.1% higher than in June 2021. Salaries did not rise in all tech sectors. In scientific R&D, the average salary in June 2022 was NIS 29,240, down from NIS 30,185 in May 2022.

Tech salaries in June 2022 rose in three main areas: the average salary for programmers was NIS 29,105 in June 2022, up from NIS 28,594 in May 2022. The average salary in the pharmaceuticals sector in June 2022 was NIS 21,067, up from NIS 19,464 in May 2022, and the average salary of communications employees in June 2022 rose 19% from May to NIS 18,625.

