Israel’s CPI rose 0.4% in March

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in March 2026 from the previous month, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures released today. The March CPI reflects for the first time the impact of the war with Iran on inflation. Over the past 12 months, the index has risen 1.9%, within the Bank of Israel’s annual target range for inflation of 1%-3% but and slightly down from 2% in the 12 months to the end of February 2026..

There were significant rises in March in prices of fresh fruit, up 5.2%; clothing and footwear up 3%; housing maintenance up 0.5%; and transport and communications, up 0.4%.

On the other hand, prices of furniture and household equipment fell 0.3%.

Home prices fall slightly

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published the change in home prices (which are not part of the general CPI) between December 2025- January 2026 and January-February 2026. On average, prices fell 0.1%. By region prices fell by 0.7% in Jerusalem, rose 0.9% in the north, rose 0.3% in Haifa and rose 0.5% in the central region. Prices fell 0.7% in Tel Aviv and rose 0.2% in the south. Prices of new homes fell 0.3%.

In comparison with the same period in 12 months ago - January-February 2026 compared with January-February 2025 - home prices have fallen 1.7%.

Over the past 12 months home prices rose 4% in Jerusalem, 2.2% in the north, 0.5% in Haifa, and 0.4% in the south. But prices fell 5.1% in Tel Aviv and 3.1% in the central region. Prices of new homes fell 3.9%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2026.

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