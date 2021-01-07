Israel's foreign exchange reserves jumped $47b in 2020

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves rose over $47 billion in 2020, the Bank of Israel reports. This included foreign currency purchases of more than $20 billion and a revaluation that increased the reserves by the balance. Yet despite these huge foreign currency purchases, designed to moderate the strengthening of the shekel, the Israeli currency gained 7% against the US dollar in 2020 and ended the year at just above NIS 3.20/$ - a level not seen since October 1996.

As of the end of December 2020, the Bank of Israel said that the country's foreign exchange reserves stood at $173.307 billion, up $6.36 billion from their level at the end of November. The reserves represent 43.3% of GDP.

The increase was the result of foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $4.405 billion and a revaluation that increased the reserves by $2.284 billion. The increase was partly offset by private sector transfers of $78 million and government transfers abroad totaling $251 million.

