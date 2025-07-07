Israel's forex reserves broke new record in June

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of June 2025 rose to $228.250 billion - a new record - an increase of $4.611 billion from their level at the end of May, the Bank of Israel reports. The level of the reserves relative to GDP at the end of June was 41.6%.

The increase was the result of a revaluation that increased the reserves by about $5.215 billion, partly offset by the government’s foreign exchange activities totaling about $421 million and foreign exchange sales of $273 million by the Bank of Israel.

Israel's foreign exchange reserves have risen from $210.281 billion at the end of June 2024 to $228.250 billion at the end of last month, beating the previous record foreign exchange reserves of $223.369 billion at the end of May 2025.

Despite announcing in October 2023 at the start of the war, a plan to sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel, the Bank of Israel only sold $8.5 billion in foreign currency since the start of the war, most of it in October and November 2023.

