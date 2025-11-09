Israel’s forex reserves continue to break records

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of October 2025 rose to $231.954 billion - a new record - an increase of $74 million from their level at the end of September, the Bank of Israel reports. The level of the reserves relative to GDP at the end of July was 41.3%.

The increase was the result of a revaluation that increased the reserves by about $607 million, partly offset by foreign exchange activities by the government totaling about $550 million.

Israel's foreign exchange reserves have risen from $216.074 billion at the end of October 2024 to a record $231.954 billion at the end of October 2025.

In June, the Bank of Israel sold nearly $300 million in foreign currency - its first such sales since the early months of the war. Despite announcing in October 2023 at the start of the war, a plan to sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel, the Bank of Israel only sold $8.5 billion in foreign currency, most of it in October and November 2023.

