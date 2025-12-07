Israel’s forex reserves fall from peak

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of November 2025 fell to $231.425 billion, a decline of $529 million from their record level at the end of October, the Bank of Israel reports. The level of the reserves relative to GDP at the end of October was 39.7%.

The decrease was the result of foreign exchange activity by the government totaling about $1.075 billion. This decline was partly offset by a revaluation of the reserves totaling about $568 million.

Israel's foreign exchange reserves have risen from $217.174 billion at the end of November 2024 to $231.425 billion at the end of November 2025.

In June 2025, the Bank of Israel sold nearly $300 million in foreign currency - its first such sales since the early months of the war. Despite announcing in October 2023 at the start of the war, a plan to sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel, the Bank of Israel only sold $8.5 billion in foreign currency, most of it in October and November 2023.

