Israel's forex reserves fell in March

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of March 2025 fell to $218.821 billion, a decrease of $1.433 billion from their level at the end of February, the Bank of Israel reports, moving away from their record level of $220.377 billion in September 2024. The level of the reserves relative to GDP at the end of March was 40.5%.

The decrease was the result of the government’s foreign exchange activities totaling approximately $1.491 billion. The decline was partly offset by a revaluation that increased the reserves by approximately $124 million.

Israel's foreign exchange reserves have risen from $213.741 billion at the end March 2024 to $218.821 billion at the end of last month, peaking at a record $220.377 billion at the end of September 2024.

Despite announcing in October 2023 at the start of the war, a plan to sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel, the Bank of Israel has only sold $8.5 billion in foreign currency since the start of the war, most of it in October and November 2023.

