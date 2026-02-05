Israel’s forex reserves hit new record in January

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of January 2026 rose to a record $233.044 billion, an increase of $3.539 billion from their level at the end of December 2025, the Bank of Israel reports. The level of the reserves relative to GDP at the end of January was 39.9%.

The increase was the result of a revaluation that increased the reserves by approximately $3.068 billion and government foreign exchange activities totaling about $465 million.

Israel's foreign exchange reserves have risen from $216.068 billion at the end of January 2025 to $233.044 billion at the end of January 2026.

In June 2025, the Bank of Israel sold nearly $300 million in foreign currency - its first such sales since the early months of the war. Despite announcing in October 2023 at the start of the war, a plan to sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel, the Bank of Israel only sold $8.5 billion in foreign currency, most of it in October and November 2023.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.