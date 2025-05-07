Israel's forex reserves revalued at record high

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of April 2025 rose to $222.035 billion, an increase of $3.224 billion from their level at the end of March, the Bank of Israel reports. The level of the reserves relative to GDP at the end of March was 41.1%.

The increase was the result of a revaluation that increased the reserves by about $4.842 billion, partly offset by the government’s foreign exchange activities totaling about $1.644 billion.

Israel's foreign exchange reserves have risen from $208.109 billion at the end April 2024 to $222.035 billion at the end of last month, beating the previous record foreign exchange reserves of $220.377 billion at the end of September 2024.

Despite announcing in October 2023 at the start of the war, a plan to sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel, the Bank of Israel only sold $8.5 billion in foreign currency since the start of the war, most of it in October and November 2023.

