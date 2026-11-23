Israeli venture capital fund Key1 Capital, founded by former senior executives from investment bank Goldman Sachs is raising a second fund, totaling $320 million, in a swift and surprising move, reaching an initial close well ahead of the scheduled completion date.

This rapid closing was driven by several exits and investments that yielded a 20.6% net internal rate of return or the four-year-old fund, representing the average annual return after accounting for management fees and carried interest according to the firm’s announcement. While the specific amount of capital returned to investors to date has not been disclosed, industry estimates place the figure at 0.35-0.4 - a notably high ratio. In other words, less than 40% of the capital invested in the fund has already been returned to investors within four years. The fund declined to comment on this figure.

The fund has achieved these high returns following two significant exits: the sale of SuperPlay to Playtika for $686 million (achieved after four years of operation and with almost no external capital raised), and the sale of chipmaker DustPhotonics to Credo for $770 million. Key1 invested in DustPhotonics following a management and product overhaul last year, at a valuation of $429 million. The company was sold less than a year later at nearly double that valuation.

Key1, which focuses on growth-stage startups in the growth, holds several other investments from its inaugural $300 million fund that have seen significant appreciation in paper value. These include: XSight Labs, a communications chip company that recently reached a market valuation of $3.1 billion after beginning production of chips for SpaceX’s new satellites; Lyte, a robotics chip company founded by the creators of PrimeSense; Weka, a data storage firm with a valuation of $1.6 billion, the second-biggest player in data storage after Israel’s VAST Data, as well as cybersecurity companies Sentra and Sweet Security. The fund invests in sectors including semiconductors (alongside investors such as Avigdor Willenz and Gavin Baker’s Atreides Management), cybersecurity, space, and defense.

Key1 was founded in 2022 by former senior Goldman Sachs executives who had worked together for nearly two decades: Danny Akerman, the former head of the firm’s technology investment banking division in Israel; Sarel Eldor, former CEO of Goldman Sachs Israel, and Amit Pilowsky, former Head of Consumer and Retail for EMEA within the Cross Markets Group.

Key1 invests in growth-stage startups, primarily during Series C, D, and E funding rounds, writing checks ranging from $20 million to $30 million per company. It operates within the growth-equity market, alongside firms such as PSG and Viola Growth, and to some extent, Greenfield (which also invests in earlier stages).

Together with former Israeli Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin and the former Head of the Air Force Equipment Group, Key1 established the ACE fund, which focuses on the defense sector. The three partners at Key1 serve on the fund’s investment committee. The fund invests in Seed and Series A rounds and has completed six investments to date. Norkin was recently appointed to lead the Israeli operations of US defense giant Anduril, while simultaneously continuing his role as a partner at the ACE fund.

According to Key1, the volume of investment in Israeli growth-stage technology companies has nearly quadrupled over the past decade, rising from $2.7 billion in 2015 to about $10 billion last year. "The increase in investments reflects a generation of companies that have moved beyond the startup phase and reached advanced growth stages. Nevertheless, the local venture capital market remains primarily focused on early-stage companies. Out of approximately 200 local venture capital funds, only four focus mainly on investments in late-stage growth companies," the fund stated.

"Over the past decade, there has been a significant shift in how entrepreneurs approach company building. The current ambition is to establish global companies that are clear leaders in their fields, and we are seeing more and more entrepreneurs who have succeeded in doing so, proving that it is indeed possible," says Amit Pilowsky, a founding partner at the fund. "For instance, a decade ago, there were fewer than ten companies in Israel valued at $1 billion or more while today, there are over 100. We expect this trend to continue to strengthen, especially given how AI technologies enable companies to grow and expand at a much faster pace than in the past."

"We do not invest in AI models. Instead, we focus on the technologies and infrastructure that enable their development such as chips, communications, data, cybersecurity, and specialized applications," emphasizes founding partner Sarel Eldor. "Over the course of decades, Israel has gained expertise in these fields, and we believe that the next generation of the world’s leading technology companies will emerge from here."

"As technology companies grow, their challenges undergo a fundamental shift. What worked for a company in its early stages will not necessarily serve it well as it scales, enters new markets, expands, or considers strategic acquisitions," added Danny Akerman, a founding partner at the fund. "Founders are required to make complex decisions while simultaneously maintaining the focus and execution capabilities that brought the company to this point. Our role is to bring to the table the business and financial experience needed precisely at these junctures, and to help management teams successfully navigate the transition from a promising technology company to an established, leading global enterprise."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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