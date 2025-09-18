Israel's leading law firms raise funds for disabled young adults

DLA Piper’s fourth annual charity basketball tournament took place at the Shalva National Center in Jerusalem (for the second consecutive year), with participation from Israel's leading law firms. The event, initiated by Adv. Jeremy Lustman, head of DLA Piper Israel, has successfully raised an impressive total of over half a million shekels over four years - this year dedicated to the "Rising in Rank" project of the Shalva organization, which gives young adults with disabilities the opportunity to fulfill their dream of serving in the IDF and taking an active part in this aspect of Israeli society.

The tournament, held with the participation of Shalva founder and president Kalman Samuels, Shalva CEO Attorney Yochanan Samuels, and senior figures from Israel's legal sector, featured competition between senior partners, attorneys, and interns from leading firms who maximized donations and provided sponsorship to the Shalva organization. The participating firms were: Arnon Tadmor-Levy, Goldfarb Gross Seligman, Gornitzky, Herzog, Shibolet & Co., Naschitz Brandes Amir, Fischer (FBC), Furth, Wilensky, Mizrachi, Knaani (FWMK) and S. Horowitz.

S. Horowitz emerged victorious in the tournament, defeating Naschitz Brandes Amir in the final, with Barak Orion from S. Horowitz crowned as the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Participants successfully raised NIS 157,500, which will be awarded entirely to the "Rising in Rank" project that provides young adults aged 18-21 with disabilities a unique opportunity to serve in the IDF, while receiving comprehensive support including housing, studies at the Jerusalem College of Technology (Lev Academic Center), leisure activities, and professional guidance.

DLA Piper Israel head Adv. Jeremy Lustman said, "For four consecutive years, we have had the privilege of leading this special initiative, which has become a tradition in Israel's legal community. We see this as an opportunity to prove that our commitment to the values of equality and inclusion is not just words, and through this blessed project, 'Rising in Rank', enable young people with disabilities who wish to contribute to the State of Israel to fulfill their dream and serve the country proudly. At a time when the burden on regular service members and reservists is particularly heavy, we see special importance in supporting those who choose to volunteer and contribute to the state's defense effort, and to strengthen Israel's social cohesion."

Shalva founder and president Kalman Samuels added, "We witness that military service serves as a key to integration into Israeli society. Therefore, we are pleased to emphasize the organization's vision of inclusion and equality, and to provide young people with disabilities an equal opportunity to contribute to the State and integrate into society. We thank Jeremy Lustman and DLA Piper's Israeli branch, and of course the leading law firms in Israel, for their contribution to the program."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 18, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.