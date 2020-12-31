Israel's population 9.3m on eve of 2021

Israel's population grew by 1.7% over the past year to 9.291 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. 6.870 million (73.9%) of Israel's citizens are Jewish, 1.956 million (21.1%) Arabs and 465,000 (5%) others including Russian-speaking immigrants who are not Jewish.

84% of the population growth in 2020 was attributable to births and 16% to immigration. During the year 176,000 babies were born and 20,000 immigrants came to Israel, down from 34,000 in 2019.

50,000 Israelis died in 2020 including 6,000 Israelis who were living abroad. Of the 44,000 people who died in Israel this year 3,314 died of Covid-19.

