Israel's population 9.4m on eve of 5782

Israel's population grew by 1.6% over the past year to 9.391 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. 6.943 million (74%) of Israel's citizens are Jewish, 1.982 million (21%) Arabs and 466,000 (5%) others including Russian-speaking immigrants who are not Jewish.

48,000 Israelis died in 5781 including 5,800 Israelis who died of Covid-19 over the past 11.5 months since Rosh Hashana last year. Israel's population grew by 146,000 over the past year including 22,000 immigrants, while 172,000 babies were born.

The Central Bureau of Statistics projects that Israel's population will reach 10 million by 2024, 15 million by 2048 and 20 million by 2065.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 5, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021