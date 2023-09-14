Israel's population 9.8m on eve of 5784

Israel's population grew by 2%, or 194,000 over the past year to 9.795 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. At the current rate of growth, the population will reach 10 million next year, exceed 15 million in 2048, and exceed 20 million in 2065.

7.181 million (73%) of Israel's citizens are Jewish, 2.065 million (21%) Arabs and 549,000 (6%) others including Russian-speaking immigrants who are not Jewish.

48,000 Israelis died in 5783, while 172,000 babies were born in Israel over the past year and 70,000 immigrants reached the country.

