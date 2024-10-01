Israel's population almost 10m on eve of 5785

Israel's population grew by 1.2% or 118,000 over the past year to just over 9.9 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

7.689 million (78.6%) of Israel's citizens are Jewish and others including Russian-speaking immigrants who are not religiously defined as Jewish, 2.095 million (20.8%) are Arabs.

55,000 Israelis died in 5783, while 183,000 babies were born in Israel over the past year, 33,000 immigrants reached the country and 43,000 emigrants left the country.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.