Israel's population nearly 9.7m on eve of 2023

Israel's population grew by 2.2% over the past year to 9.656 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. 7.106 million (73.6%) of Israel's citizens are Jewish, 2.037 million (21.1%) Arabs and 513,000 (5.3%) others including Russian-speaking immigrants who are not Jewish.

The 2.2% growth in the population during 2022 was considerably higher than 1.8% growth during 2021, due to increased immigration. 62% of population growth was attributable to births and 38% due to immigration. During the year 178,000 babies were born and 78,000 immigrants came to Israel, 80% of them from Russia and Ukraine.

52,000 Israelis died in 2022 including 4,000 Israelis who had been living abroad for more than a year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2022.

