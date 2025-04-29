Israel's population reaches 10.1m on Independence Day eve

Israel's population has reached 10.094 million on the eve of Israel's 77th Independence Day, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The population has grown by 1.4% or 135,000 since last Independence Day. Over the year, 174,000 babies were born, 28,000 people immigrated to Israel and 50,000 people died, and 56,000 Israelis left the country to live abroad.

Israel's population comprises 7.732 million Jews and others (77.6%). 2.114 million Arabs (20.9%) and 248,000 foreigners (2.5%).

When the state was established in 1948, the country had a population of 806,000. The population has thus increased 12-fold since then.

