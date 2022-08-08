Israel's tourism recovery gains momentum

260,400 visitors entered Israel in July 2022 including 10,500 who left the country on the same day, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. This figure is down 32% from the record number of 345,600 visitors in 2019, before the Covid pandemic, but far above the 50,000 visitors in July 2021, when strict limitations were in force on the entry of non-Israeli passport holders to Israel.

Restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists into Israel were only fully removed in March and Ministry of Tourism expects the number of visitors to Israel in 2022 to be in the 2.2 million to 2.5 million range, well below the 2019 record of 4.55 million. Operation Breaking Dawn did not lead to many cancellations and its quick finish means that it is unlikely to harm incoming tourism.

Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov said, "The positive trend is continuing and according to the figures that we have, it will also continue this month despite Operation Breaking Dawn. It is important to understand that after Covid, the tourist industry cannot withstand another blow."

The number of Israelis traveling abroad is also continuing to increase. In July 1,007,300 Israelis traveled abroad, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, down slightly from the record 1,138,100 in July 2019. This week 80,000 passengers are passing through the airport each day (flying out and returning) on 450 international flights. With heavy congestion at the airport, passengers are recommended to check-in online and travel with just cabin baggage.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 8 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.