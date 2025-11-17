Itron buys Israeli startup Locusview for $525m

US smart energy and water solutions company Itron (Nasdaq: ITRI) has announcerd the acquisition of Israeli startup Locusview for $525 million. Locusview, which has developed a digital construction management platform, has only raised $75 million, according to PitchBook.

Among the big winners from the deal are Israel Growth Partners (IGP), founded by former Ministry of Finance director general Haim Shani and former Microsoft Israel chief Moshe Lichtman, Len Blavatnik’s Claltech, Jerusalem-based fund OurCrowd and institutional investors like Leumi Partners and Discount Capital.

The deal is due to close in the first quarter of 2026 subject to regulatory approval in the US, Europe and other countries.

Locusview was founded in 2014 by CEO Shahar Levi and president Alicia Farag.

Levi said, "We set out to pioneer digital construction management - to give operators of critical infrastructure a tool built for their world, one that brings planning, execution, and close-out into a single, real-time, enterprise-scale workflow. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Locusview and our customers where we can scale our operations and accelerate our mission to support the critical needs of infrastructure providers globally. We share Itron’s vision for a connected, intelligent, and sustainable network. Together, we will empower utilities to plan smarter, build faster, and operate safer - with real-time data driving every decision from the field to the boardroom. We are poised to drive the next wave of digital transformation in how the grid and networks that power our daily lives are built, maintained, and modernized."

Itron CEO Tom Deitrich said, "Locusview’s digital construction management platform further expands Itron’s Resiliency Solutions offerings to our customers. Locusview’s scalable SaaS based business is purpose-built and helps critical infrastructure providers improve the productivity and management of construction projects. Given the need to dramatically increase grid build out and the efficiency of operations, the combination of Itron and Locusview creates an exciting platform for the future. We look forward to welcoming Shahar and his team to Itron and accelerating the growth of this innovative platform."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2025.

