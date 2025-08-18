IVIX raises $60m to use AI to uncover tax evasion

Israeli non-compliance exposure company IVIX today announced the completions of its $60 million Series B financing round led by O.G. Venture Partners (OGVP) with participation from Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Team8, Disruptive AI, Cardumen Capital, and Cerca. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $85 million.

Founded in 2020 by Mattan Fattal and Doron Passov, IVIX has developed am AI-powered platform to help governments combat financial crime at scale using LLMs, advanced graph analytics and publicly available data. The company says that the financing round follows five consecutive years of rapid growth and customer acquisition, as IVIX has helped customers identify billions of dollars in offshore assets and illicit financial activity. IVIX has 60 employees at its headquarters in New York, R&D offices in Israel and other offices in Europe, the US, South America and Asia to serve governments around the world.

IVIX will use the capital raised to accelerate its research and development capabilities and the widespread adoption of its AI-powered solution to illuminate and combat financial crime at scale. IVIX has already been deployed by government authorities in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Fattal said, "For decades, publicly available data has been underutilized in combating complex financial crime due to its scattered, opaque nature and challenges in deriving actionable insights. At IVIX, we've embraced this mission. By assembling top-tier tech talent, investing in focused research, and leveraging the new era of LLMs combined with modern graph algorithms, we deliver impactful results to our customers. This is the most complex technology I've ever worked on, and it's a true pleasure."

He added, "Our Series B success positions us to advance our capabilities and help more authorities around the world stay ahead of the rapidly evolving shadow economy. Together with our investors and partners, we're committed to delivering innovative solutions that create meaningful impact at scale and serve the greater public good."

Law enforcement agencies have long faced the challenges of traditional methods of evasion, such as shell companies, offshore accounts, and layered money laundering schemes. Today, these challenges are compounded by modern innovations such as sophisticated cryptocurrency networks, high-speed micro-transactions, anonymity and pseudonymity in blockchain, and the explosion of global e-commerce. Illicit activity in these industries and many others has resulted in a $20 trillion global shadow economy that operates largely beyond the reach of traditional investigative methods.

IVIX combats this global problem at scale by utilizing publicly available business data and graph analytics to index the internet from a financial perspective, giving authorities full visibility into financial crime and criminal networks that traditional methods often miss. In short, IVIX is the intelligence layer that makes hidden financial networks visible - using its OSINT-driven AI and graph analytics to uncover the unseen connections that power financial crimes.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.