Jerusalem District C'ttee approves plan to cover Begin Highway

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee, headed by Shira Talmi Babay this week approved the plan to cover Begin Highway.

The plan, prepared by the Kolker Kolker Epstein architect firm, covers 215 dunams (53.75 acres) on a narrow strip 1,600 meters in length between the Beyt Interchange and the Wolfson Bridge. The area will serve as a "roof" over the highway and provide land for additional use. Major construction will be built on the edges of the roof, to prevent excessive load in its center. The roof will connect the Beit Hakerem neighborhood to the Hebrew University Givat Ram campus, which are currently separated by the busy traffic artery.

There will be intensive construction on the roof above the highway including some 2,000 housing units, 250 units for assisted living, 300 hotel rooms, 30,000 square meters office and commercial space, and 75,000 square meters for public use. The proposed construction is diverse, and includes structural construction of 6-15 floors, alongside towers up to 45 floors.

The Planning Administration says, "This is the first project in Israel to roof a road of such a scale and one of the largest engineering projects in Israel, the fruit of more than a decade of work." A dedicated administration will now be established to implement the project, as part of the roof agreement that the Jerusalem Municipality signed with the Israel Land Authority.

