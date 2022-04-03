Jerusalem - Modi'in railway line opens

Commercial operations began on Thursday on new railway line between Jerusalem and Modi'in, Israel Railways has announced. Travel time from Modi'in Central via Pa'ate Modi'in to Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon station takes 29 minutes and there is currently one train in each direction every hour including on Fridays and Saturday evenings.

In order to make the service possible, Israel Railways built three bridges and a tunnel totaling 650 meters, so that trains traveling westwards from Jerusalem could turn onto the Modi'in branch line. At present the Modi'in branch line only gave access to trains traveling eastwards from Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion airport.

To cope with the increased number of trains, two platforms have been added to the Pa'ate Modi'in station.

