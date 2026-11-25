Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara attended the Jerusalem District Court today for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial, as directed by the judges. Netanyahu did not attend.

At the hearing, Judges Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am and Oded Shaham suggested that the prosecution drop the charge against Netanyahu in Case 4000, reconsider the charge in Case 2000 and seek a deal in Case 1000.

Friedman-Feldman said, "Now that Netanyahu has finished testifying, the trials have reached a point where we need to consider how to proceed. The public interest requires a rethink. We are sharing our impressions so far to convey how we see things. These comments concern Netanyahu alone because we have not heard from the other defendants."

On Case 4000 (the charge of accepting a bribe from Shaul Elovitch), Friedman-Feldman said, "The bribery charge presents considerable difficulties. The quid pro quo element rests mainly on the meeting at which instructions were allegedly given. It is difficult to make findings based on Shlomo Filber’s testimony. There is serious doubt as to whether the unusually favorable treatment was proven, and it is unclear on what basis it is considered unusual. The conflict of interest also raises doubts about whether Netanyahu committed a breach of trust. The chances of conviction are low enough to warrant reconsideration."

On Case 2000 (Noni Mozes), the presiding judge said, "We doubt whether the charge entails an offense. There is a real question as to whether the legal conclusions asserted are supported by the evidence. The prosecution was not given an opportunity to present a full argument on this point, and it can submit one before we decide. It is unclear whether there is a basis for the allegation of abuse of official authority."

On Case 1000 (the gifts case), the judges said a decision must be reached. Their remarks suggest they see grounds for a conviction on some offense, even if it is not breach of trust, the offense Netanyahu was originally charged with. "Here we can work toward a resolution. We are open to every possibility," the judges said.

Baharav-Miara: We will consider what the court said

Baharav-Miara responded, "We are open to hearing whatever the court has to say, and we will consider it. We are always willing to consider what the court says, and of course we are willing to do so now. There are two ways to conclude the case: a verdict or an appropriate deal that reflects the nature of the conduct and the evidence.

"We will review each of the court’s comments with the team. As for resolving the case through a deal, that is the quickest route, and it is open to us at any stage."

Netanyahu’s defense attorney Amit Hadad said, "We extend our hand in return. We believe the right course is mediation here in court, not with the president."

"There is added value in the attorney general appearing in person"

The judges ordered Baharav-Miara to attend the hearing so they could have "a substantive two-way discussion." They made the decision despite her position that the lawyers handling the case from the Tax and Economic Prosecution Office were authorized to take part in the discussion and were conveying the message to her.

The judges said, "There is still added value in the attorney general appearing in person. In our view, a substantive two-way discussion requires that the person responsible for making the decisions be able to hear what is said directly and respond as needed."

The court set the aim of the hearing as "Exploring with the parties’ authorized representatives various options for conducting and advancing the proceedings as they relate to Mr. Netanyahu."

In June 2023 and again in June 2026, the judges recommended that the prosecution drop the bribery count in the indictment, which alleges that Netanyahu granted regulatory benefits to Shaul Elovitch, then the owner of Bezeq and the Walla website. In September the judges said, "Having heard the prime minister’s testimony, our position remains as it was in June 2023."

Presumption of innocence: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Shaul and Iris Elovitch, and Arnon (Noni) Mozes have not been convicted of any offense and are presumed innocent.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.