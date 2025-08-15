July CPI rises 0.4% as home prices continue to fall

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in July 2025, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics today, as analysts had predicted. The July reading reduces annual inflation in Israel to 3.1% from 3.3% at the end of June, taking inflation towards the upper limit of the Bank of Israel's annual target range of 3%.

Prominent price increases in June were in transport, which rose by 1.6%, culture and entertainment, which rose 1.3%, and housing maintenance and services, which rose 1.1%.

Prominent price declines in June were in clothing and footwear, which fell 4.2%, fresh fruit and vegetables, which fell 0.9%, and furniture and household equipment, which fell 0.4%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published the change in home prices (which are not part of the general CPI) between April-May 2025 and May-June 2025. On average, prices fell 0.5%. This is the fourth successive month that prices have fallen, after falling 0.3% last month.

In the comparison between May-June 2025 and May-June 2024, the index of housing prices rose 2.5%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.