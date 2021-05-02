Kinneret ends April short of maximum level

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has ended April, falling well short of its maximum level. The Israel Water Authority announced that the level of the lake has been falling over the past week and is currently to 209.155 meters below sea level, 35.5 centimeters from its maximum level.

Last week, the Kinneret peaked at 30 centimeters from its maximum level, not even achieving last year's peak, when it came within 12 centimeters of its maximum level. There were huge hopes during the winter, when there was heavy rainfall that the Deganya dam at the southern end of the lake would have to be opened for the first time since 1992, allowing excess water to run south along the River Jordan to the Dead Sea. But a relatively dry March and April dashed these hopes.

With the rainy season now ended, most parts of northern and Central Israel have had about 90%-100% of their average annual rainfall, after the two previous years saw above average annual rainfall. However, Beersheva and most parts of the Negev only had 50% of their average annual rainfall.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 2, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021