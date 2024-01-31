Kinneret ends January filling up fast

After the heavy rains of the past week, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is filling up very fast. The lake has risen 14.4 centimeters over the past 24 hours alone and is ending January 1.855 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

There would still need to be much more heavy rain over the next two months for the Kinneret to reach its maximum level this year. This time last year the Kinneret was 1.73 meters from its maximum level and ultimately fell well short.

In December 2022, Mekorot Israel National Water Co. and the Israel Water Authority launched the "Reverse Water Carrier" project in the north. The project will allow desalinated water from the Mediterranean Sea to flow inland to the Kinneret to maintain the level of the lake in dry and low rainfall years.

This winter so far Tzfat has received 628 millimeters of rain, according to the Israel Meteorological Service, over 91% of its average annual rainfall. Haifa has received 608 millimeters of rain, 95% of its average annual rainfall. Tel Aviv has received 415 millimeters of rain, 94% of its average annual rainfall, Jerusalem 316 millimeters of rain, 61% of its average annual rainfall, and Beersheva 87 millimeters of rain, 45% of its annual average rainfall.

The forecast sees the stormy, cold weather continuing through until next week.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 31, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.