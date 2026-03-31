Kinneret ends March above bottom red line

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has ended March 2026 just above the bottom red line following heavy rainfall over the past week, the Kinneret Authority reports. The lake is currently, 3.995 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority, and 20.5 centimeters above the bottom red line, beyond which water is not pumped out from the lake.

After a wet December and January, February and most of March have been dry with heavy rainfall only over the past week. While the south of the country has received above average annual rainfall, the north and the Kinneret are yet to reach average annual rainfall.

Despite its relatively low level, the Kinneret is in no actual danger. In 2023, Mekorot Israel National Water Co. and the Israel Water Authority launched the "Reverse Water Carrier" project in the north. The project will allow desalinated water from the Mediterranean Sea to flow inland to the Kinneret to maintain the level of the lake in dry and low rainfall years. Moreover, Israel no longer needs the Kinneret for its water, which is supplied by six desalination plants along the Mediterranean coast.

This winter so far Safed has received 512 millimeters of rain, according to the Meteo-Tech Meteorological Services, 90% of its average annual rainfall. Haifa has received 640 millimeters of rain, 118% of its average annual rainfall. Tel Aviv has received 347 millimeters of rain, 62% of its average annual rainfall, Jerusalem 531 millimeters of rain, 94% of its average annual rainfall, and Beersheva 250 millimeters of rain, 122% of its annual average rainfall.

More rain is forecast throughout the country for later this week and early next week as the rainy season comes towards its end.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2026.

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