Kinneret falls short despite May rainfall

After rare May rainfall earlier this week, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by 0.5 centimeters yesterday and is close to its maximum level but highly unlikely to end the spring completely full for the first time since 1992. The lake is currently just 54 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

In early 2023, Mekorot Israel National Water Co. and the Israel Water Authority launched the "Reverse Water Carrier" project in the north. The project will allow desalinated water from the Mediterranean Sea to flow inland to the Kinneret to maintain the level of the lake in dry and low rainfall years.

All areas of northern and central Israel have already had well over their average annual rainfall while it has been a below average year for Jerusalem and southern Israel.

In 2023/2024 so far Safed has already received 896 millimeters of rain, according to the Israel Meteorological Service, 130% of its average annual rainfall. Haifa has received 934 millimeters of rain, 146% of its average annual rainfall. Tel Aviv has received 644 millimeters of rain, 126% of its average annual rainfall, Jerusalem 458 millimeters of rain, 88% of its average annual rainfall, and Beersheva 116 millimeters of rain, 60% of its annual average rainfall.

