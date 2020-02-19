Kinneret just 1 meter from maximum level

Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is fast approaching its maximum level for the first time since 2013. After the heavy rains this winter, the Kinneret's level on Wednesday morning was -209.86 meters, the Kinneret Authority reports, up 2 meters since the start of the rainy season, and 1.06 meters below its maximum level.

The level of the freshwater lake has been rising an average of 2 centimeters per day so that the lake is likely to be full by the end of April, if not before. When the lake is full, the dam at the southern end of the lake near Kibbutz Deganya is opened, allowing the water to flow down the River Jordan to the Dead Sea.

More rain is expected over the next few days. After the exceptionally heavy rains of the past two months, most parts of the country have had close to their annual average rainfall, according to Meteo-tech. 683 millimeters of rain has fallen in Safed this season (annual average 718), 531 millimeters in Haifa (550), 488 millimeters in Tel Aviv (560), 549 millimeters in Jerusalem (582) and 163 millimeters in Beersheva (205).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020