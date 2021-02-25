Kinneret just half a meter from maximum level

The heavy rains and snow at the end of last week have seen the level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rise by 24.5 centimeters over the past seven days to 209.325 meters below sea level, just 52.5 centimeters from its maximum level. The Israel Water Authority announced this morning that the level of the Kinneret had risen one centimeter over the previous 24 hours.

Hopes are now very high that for the first time since 1992 the dam at Deganya will have to be opened to prevent the lake from flooding its banks, allowing more water to flow south down the River Jordan to the Dead Sea.

Most parts of the country have had about 80% of their average annual rainfall and although the forecast is for fine sunny weather in the next few days, the rainy weather is expected to return on Monday.

The Kinneret began the winter at its highest level for years, after well above average rainfall over the past two winters and at one point in late April 2020, the lake came within 12 centimeters of being full. The fact that last winter the Kinneret did not reach its current level of half a meter from the maximum level until late March, also promises that the lake should reach its maximum level this year.

