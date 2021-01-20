Kinneret less than 1 meter from maximum level

The heavy rains over the past week have seen the level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rise by 16 centimeters to 209.795 meters below sea level, just 99.5 centimeters from its maximum level. The Israel Water Authority announced this morning that the level of the Kinneret has risen six centimeters over the previous 24 hours.

With the ground now saturated, despite the dry spell in the second half of December and first half of January, hopes have now been rekindled that for the first time since 1992 the dam at Deganya will have to be opened to prevent the lake from flooding its banks, allowing more water to flow south down the River Jordan to the Dead Sea. More than 200 millimeters of rain have fallen on some parts of the Galilee over the past week as well as heavy snow on Mount Hermon, so that the heavy flow of water in the region's streams that feed the Kinneret is now guaranteed

The Kinneret began the winter at its highest level for years, after well above average rainfall over the past two winters and at one point in late April the lake came within 12 centimeters of being full. The fact that last winter the Kinneret did not reach its current level of less than a meter from the maximum level until late February, also promises that the lake should reach its maximum level this year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2021

