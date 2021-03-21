Kinneret level ebbs as spring arrives

Spring has arrived and the level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has begun falling, the Israel Water Authority has announced. The level of the lake has fallen by 1 centimeter since last Wednesday to 209.215 meters below sea level, 41.5 centimeters from its maximum level.

Hopes had been very high that for the first time since 1992 the dam at Deganya would have to be opened to prevent the lake from flooding its banks, allowing more water to flow south down the River Jordan to the Dead Sea. But a dry March so far has seen the lake rise only slightly by 10 centimeters over the past month.

Most parts of the country have still only had about 80%-90% of their average annual rainfall and the forecast is for wet, wintry weather and snow on Mount Hermon later on this week. Several spells of very wet weather will be needed this month and in April if the lake is to reach its maximum level.

The Kinneret began the winter at its highest level for years, after well above average rainfall over the past two winters and at one point in late April 2020, the lake came within 12 centimeters of being full. This time last year the lake was at a similar level to what it is today.

