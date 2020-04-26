Kinneret level starts to fall

The level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has fallen for the first time this year. Despite cooler weather and occasional showers, the level of the freshwater lake fell 1 centimeter over the weekend to -208.93 meters below sea level, the Israel Water Authority reports.

The level of the freshwater lake is 13 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level. The fall in the level followed the pumping of water into the national water carrier as well as natural evaporation.

Following well above average rainfall in all parts of the country, but especially northern Israel, the Kinneret is at its highest level for 16 years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 26, 2020

