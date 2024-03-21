Kinneret nearly full as spring begins

After heavy rains earlier this week, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by 4.5 centimeters over the past two days and is nearly full. As spring begins, the lake is currently just 73 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

There would still need to be several more spells of heavy rain in the early spring for the Kinneret to reach its maximum level for the first time since 1992. Last year the Kinneret failed to even reach 1 meter from its maximum level and ultimately fell well short.

In early 2023, Mekorot Israel National Water Co. and the Israel Water Authority launched the "Reverse Water Carrier" project in the north. The project will allow desalinated water from the Mediterranean Sea to flow inland to the Kinneret to maintain the level of the lake in dry and low rainfall years.

All areas of northern and central Israel have already had well over their average annual rainfall while it has been a below average year for Jerusalem and southern Israel.

This winter so far Safed has already received 837 millimeters of rain, according to the Israel Meteorological Service, 122% of its average annual rainfall. Haifa has received 872 millimeters of rain, 136% of its average annual rainfall. Tel Aviv has received 625 millimeters of rain, 141% of its average annual rainfall, Jerusalem 443 millimeters of rain, 85% of its average annual rainfall, and Beersheva 107 millimeters of rain, 56% of its annual average rainfall.

