Kinneret rises as first snow falls on Hermon

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose two centimeters over the weekend to 209.98 meters below sea level, the Israel Water Authority reports.

More than 40 millimeters of rain fell on Israel's freshwater lake on Friday and Saturday with even heavier rainfall in many parts of northern Israel and there was flooding in many cities on the coastal plain including Haifa, Tel Aviv and Ashdod. The season's first snow fell on the peak of Mount Hermon.

The lake is now 1.18 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level. The first three weeks of November have seen above average rainfall in all parts of Israel, after a completely dry October.

The Kinneret is beginning the winter at its highest level for 17 years, after well above average rainfall last winter, when the country had 130% of its average annual rainfall and up to 200% of its annual average rainfall in some parts of northern Israel.

The Kinneret began last winter at 212 meters below sea level, not far above the minimum level of 213 meters below sea level, and at one point in late April came within 12 centimeters of being full.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2020

