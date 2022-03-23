Kinneret swells and more late rain expected

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has been rising fast in March, and is currently 59 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority. The lake began the month 91.5 centimeters from its maximum level.

This time last year the Kinneret was 41.5 centimeters from its maximum level but was already ebbing amid warm spring sunshine. But this March has been unusually cold and wet and more heavy rain, with snow on Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights, is forecast for the coming few days.

Two year ago, the Kinneret reached 13 centimeters from its highest level but it is not since 1992 that the lake has been so full that the Kinneret Authority has needed to open the dam at the entrance to the Jordan River near Kibbutz Deganya.

This season, Northern and Central Israel including Tel Aviv have already had more than their national average rainfall, according to the Israel Meteorological Service. Jerusalem has seen 95% of its average but annual rainfall in Beersheva and elsewhere in the south has been less than 50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.