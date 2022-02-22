Lego to open first Israel store

Danish toy giant Lego has announced the official opening of its first stores in Israel. The first store will open in Tel Aviv before the summer.

Israeli entrepreneur Eran Tor, the owner and CEO of TorGaming, will launch the Lego stores in Israel. Tor, who brought Nintendo to Israel, and served as CEO of the iDigital retail chain for Apple products for six years, said that the Lego store in Tel Aviv has "an amazing and out of the ordinary location."

Tor said, "Lego sees the Israeli market as an important and strategic target. There are customers here that very much appreciate Lego and ultimately it is an emotional connection. I don't think I've ever known any other brand that is loved so much."

The Israel Facebook page for Lego lovers was in ecstasy today. "I cried a little when I read about this. Finally," wrote one member of the group.

Tor said, "There is a huge community that grew up with Lego. Everyone grows up with Lego. This brand brings a smile to the lips, not only because it is a game, and it's fun, but also the way the game is played teaches and develops the imagination, which has rather disappeared in today's digital world. The happiness I have seen today is exactly what I felt, and I am excited to be the messenger who is doing this here in the country."

The stores that will open in Israel will be identical to the stores abroad. There are 628 stores worldwide, planned and designed by Lego in a consistent way. We are lucky in that we will launch the new generation of digital and interactive stores that retain the basic charm of the stores. In these stores there will be teams of "builders" who will accompany the visitors in the purchasing process and there will also be possibilities to play in the store."

Tor is aware that Lego prices are high in Israel and often customers look to buy abroad. "In addition to the experience and service that we will provide, one of the things we want to do is make the products more accessible to customers in Israel, and there is no reason that customers will buy the products abroad. One of my explicit aims is to create a much more competitive and attractive level of prices. We will bring about a revolution."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 22, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.