Lior Schleien buys Tel Aviv house for NIS 13.5m

Israeli television producer and comedian Lior Schleien, the partner of Labor party leader MK Merav Michaeli, has bought a house in Tel Aviv's Afeka neighborhood for an estimated NIS 13.5 million, sources familiar with the deal have told "Globes."

The 170 square meter house is on 500 square meters of land at the corner of Israel Shochat and Menia Streets.

The house and land formerly belonged to retired magistrates court Judge Blanche Kay who conducted negotiations over the sale of the property for several months with Schleien. Sources says that Schleien will either undertake major renovations to the house or completely demolish it and rebuild a new house.

Tel Aviv high-end realtor Rafi Kalina who reportedly brokered the deal declined to comment. No comment was received from Schleien.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 10, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.