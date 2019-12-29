Litzman named health minister, angering Australian Jewry

The Israeli government today approved the appointment of MK Yakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) as Minister of Health. Litzman has been Deputy Minister of Health up until now, due to his party's wish to avoid being part of the government and sharing joint responsibility for all government decisions. the appointment has angered the Australian Jewish community. Litzman has been accused of preventing extradition of a wanted alleged sex offender to Australia.

Litzman appeared late at the government meeting that discussed his appointment. At the end of the meeting, Litzman's office said that his appointment was due to political and legal developments. "Instead of the position of deputy minister with the status of minister, Litzman is now being appointed actual minister," the announcement stated, adding, "It became clear that authority of deputy minister with the status of minister formerly given to Litzman would no longer be valid with the appointment of a minister above him who is not the prime minister. The appointment is in accordance with approval by the Council of Torah Sages."

In the past, as a result of the crisis involving the bill concerning conscription of haredim (ultra-Orthdox Jews) and religion and state matters, Litzman preferred not to be appointed minister of health, and was appointed deputy minister, while the prime minister was minister of health, and delegated all of this authority as minister of health to Litzman. This required a change in the Basic Law: The Government in 2017. Litzman refused to be part of the government when the conscription bill was brought for its first reading (and passed).

When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on three counts a month ago, however, Netanyahu had to resign from all his ministerial positions other than prime minister: Minister of Health; Minister of Diaspora Affairs; Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Social Services; and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Netanyahu is scheduled to announce additional ministerial appointments tomorrow, although the government is a transitional one without a vote of confidence from the Knesset, and the number of ministers to be appointed must be limited.

Australian Jewry responded to the appointment rapidly and with consternation.

"Litzman appointment: A slap in the face to the Jewish community in Australia"

Zionist Federation of Australia President Jeremy Leibler wrote an open letter saying, "Recent reports that you intend to recommend to Cabinet that Yaakov Litzman be appointed as Health Minister are a slap in the face to the Australian Jewish Community, the Australian people, the community of Australian olim in Israel, and most shockingly to the survivors of Malka Leifer’s alleged abuse. As you know, the Israeli police has recommended that Litzman be indicted for bribery, fraud, witness tampering and breach of trust.

"I vividly recall your words on your successful visit to Australia, the first for a sitting Israeli prime minister when you said that 'Israel has no better friend than Australia and Australia has no better friend than Israel.'"

Leiber's letter continued, "Yaakov Litzman is entitled to the presumption of innocence. However, promoting him to Health Minister when such serious allegations have been made and are being investigated, sends a terrible message to the Australian people and most importantly to the survivors of Malka Leifer’s alleged abuse."

Jewish Community Watch (JCW), which is aiding the alleged victims of Malka Leifer, stated in response that Litzman's appointment was a slap in the face for all child victims of sexual abuse in Israel and elsewhere. JCW mentioned that Israel Police had recommended that Litzman be indicted for allegedly misusing his status and authority in the Ministry of Health in order to illegitimately influence the opinions of psychiatrists for the purpose of preventing the extradition of alleged danger sex offender Leifer to Australia, where she is wanted for many dozens of grave charges. JCW said that Litzman belonged in the defendant's dock, not at the government table.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019