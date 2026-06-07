LivePerson to delist from TASE

SaaS digital messaging and chat company LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) has announced that it is delisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and Nasdaq. The announcement comes several weeks after LivePerson was acquired by SoundHound for $43 million.

LivePerson will delist from the TASE and Nasdaq in three months on September 7, or earlier, if the acquisition by SoundHound is completed sooner.

LivePerson provides SaaS solutions for enterprises to manage customer relationships. Many stocks in the sector have been hit significantly recently due to concerns that the development of AI models will harm their operations, but in the case of LivePerson, the weakness began earlier.

The company’s share price has fallen 99.8% from its 2021 peak (at the height of the Covid pandemic), and the company, which was traded at a peak market cap of $4.7 billion and was part of the Tel Aviv 35 index, is currently traded at a market cap of just $26 million. When the company began trading on the TASE, its market cap was $570 million.

During the Covid pandemic, LivePerson benefitted from major interest because its products allowed consumers to communicate with businesses and receive service through various digital channels. Despite this, demand was not reflected in the company's results, which continued to lose money and the company even got caught up in an activist struggle. Subsequently, then-founder and CEO Rob Locascio retired and was replaced by the current CEO John Sabino.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 7, 2026.

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